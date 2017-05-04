Facebook hires 3,000 staffers to better police violent content

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has announced that it will hire 3,000 staffers to ensure that 'objectionable content' is quickly removed from the website.

The announcement comes a week after a man used Facebook to broadcast footage of himself killing his 11-month-old daughter, and a month after a man was murdered in a video that was live-streamed on the social network.

Such violent footage has fast become a problem for Facebook, and it can often take days for the content to be taken down. In the case video broadcast lest week, it remained on the website for 24-hours and clocked up more than 370,000 views.

That's because, instead of moderating content posted onto the website, Facebook relies on its users to report content, after which a team of people will review it and remove it from the site.

This week, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be stepping up and plans to add 3,000 employees to its community operations team around the world in order to better police such content.