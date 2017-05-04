Samsung could be about to dethrone Intel as world's largest chipmaker

INTEL COULD BE about to be dethroned as world's number one chipmaker for the first time in almost 25 years.

Intel usurped NEC the world's number one chip supplier back in 1993 when it debuted its x486 processor and soon after its original Pentium CPU, which sent sales of personal computers through the roof. The firm has remained in the number one spot ever since.

This could soon be about to change, though, according to a report from IC Insights, which claims that Samsung's chip sales could top Intel's in the second quarter of this year, coming in at $14.6bn compared to $14.4bn.

This is largely due to the rapid adoption of mobile devices, which has seen demand DRAM and NAND flash memory - which Samsung has a lot of - grow at double-digit rates. The PC market, on the other hand, has long been faltering, taking demand for Intel's desktop CPUs down with it.

This growing demand for DRAM and NAND chips also means that Samsung is able to charge more for them.

"Samsung's big increase in sales has been driven by an amazing rise in DRAM and NAND flash average selling prices," IC Insights said.

"IC Insights expects that the tremendous gains in DRAM and NAND flash pricing experienced through 2016 and into the first quarter of 2017 will begin to cool in the second half of the year, but there remains solid upside potential to IC Insights' current forecast of 39 per cent growth for the 2017 DRAM market and 25 per cent growth in the NAND flash market..

As Samsung revealed during its latest earnings report, it's not only seeing an increase in demand for DRAM and NAND, but also for its 14nm mobile processors, which saw profits from the division climb 40 per cent year-on-year.

"Over the past 24 years, some companies have narrowed the sales gap between themselves and Intel, but never have they surpassed the MPU giant," IC Insights concludes.

"If memory prices don't tank in the second half of this year, it's quite possible that Samsung could displace Intel in full-year semiconductor sales results as well. Presently, both companies are headed for about $60.0 billion in 2017 semiconductor sales." µ