Google brings DIY natural language processing to the Raspberry Pi

RASPBERRY PI has teamed up with tech behemoth Google to bring natural language processing to the credit-card sized computer.

Dubbed the 'Artificial Intelligence Yourself' (AIY) project, the two organisations have unveiled the 'Voice HAT' (Hardware Accessory on Top) board and speaker, an add-on kit that makes it possible to control a Raspberry Pi 3 in a similar way to the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

The Google Voice HAT project kit is being launched initially as a free accessory with the latest edition of MagPi, the official Raspberry Pi magazine, which costs £5.99. The mag will ship with the HAT, a stereo microphone, speaker and cables needed. You'll also find a custom cardboard case to house it all in. Raspberry Pi says it may release the HAT separately but when is anyone's guess.

"All you need to add is a Raspberry Pi 3. Then, after some software setup, you'll have access to the Google Assistant SDK and Google Cloud Speech API," said Raspberry Pi in a blog post. "We've got a full breakdown on how to set it all up and get it working inside the magazine.

"The folks at Google, along with us at The MagPi, are really excited to see what projects you can create (or enhance) with this kit, whether you're creating a voice controlled robot or a voice interface that answers all your questions. Some Raspberry Pi owners have been building AIY Projects in secret at Hackster, and we have the best voice interaction ideas in the magazine," the firm added.

Just on Wednesday, Raspberry Pi announced that it has flogged 250,000 Pi Zero W boards in just nine weeks, despite suffering stock shortages across the globe.The quarter of a million milestone was announced over on the Raspberry Pi blog, and to celebrate, it revealed it will be adding a bunch of new Raspberry Pi Zero distributors, which should make it easier for some to get their hands on the miniature PC. µ