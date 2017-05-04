IT meltdown forces Barts Health NHS Trust to cancel hundreds of appointments

THE UK'S LARGEST NHS TRUST, Barts Health, was forced to cancel 136 operations and "several hundred" chemotherapy appointments after suffering an IT failure.

The issue began on Thursday April 20 and has still not entirely been fixed, but Barts Health, which has four hospitals in east London: The Royal London, St Bartholomew's, Whipps Cross and Newham, said in a statement this week that its pathology and image viewing applications have been restored across the Trust.

It said there were other areas where it would "take time" to rectify, but not specify which areas these were or what needed to be done.

In a statement sent to the INQUIRER, Barts Health said: "Unfortunately, it has been necessary to cancel 136 operations, representing about 2.5 per cent of our usual weekly in-patient activity. Several hundred chemotherapy appointments have been cancelled, however we have now recovered the chemotherapy prescribing database."

"Clinical teams have completed a patient-by-patient review to ensure that the appropriate course of action is taken for each of them, endeavouring to keep the disruption to an absolute minimum. We apologise to those affected and will reschedule their appointment for as soon as we are able."

The latest statement is in contrast to the initial statement the Trust sent to INQ's sister Computing last week. Nearly eight days after the IT failure, the organisation said that it had been necessary to "cancel a very small number of elective operations that were reliant on images", adding that "some patients attending outpatients are experiencing delays".

The Trust did not reveal exactly how the IT failure occurred but said that it would "work urgently to maintain the operational resilience of its services, using tried and tested contingency plans to keep our patients safe".

Earlier thsi year, Barts Health admitted that it has fallen victim to a "ransomware virus attack," likely because it's PCs are still running Microsoft's now-defunct Windows XP OS. µ