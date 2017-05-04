EE will drop EU roaming charges from 15 June, because it has to

UK MOBILE OPERATOR EE has announced that it is binning European roaming charges for all pay monthly customers from 15 June.

EE is pretty pleased with itself, but fails to mention that 15 June is the date when it becomes required by law for EU roaming charges to be binned, so it doesn't really have much choice.

47 European destinations will be included in the so-called "deal", EE says, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, Monaco, Switzerland Jersey and Guernsey.

Vodafone last month also announced plans to scrap roaming charges across 40 countries, allowing customers to use their smartphone as they would at home across all of Europe, with some non-EU countries thrown in for good measure.

Three also offers free roaming free across in 42 countries including the USA and Australia, but O2 offers its customers no such deal.

EE on Thursday also launched new '4GEE Max' plans, which will allow customers to use their UK call, text and data allowances across 52 destinations from 10 May.

These plans included the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, and EE claims that the destinations included account for 80 per cent of all EE customers' trips abroad.

EE CEO Marc Allera said: "Our customers want to be able to stay connected whether they're travelling around the UK or abroad.

"We go further to provide our customers with 4G in more places across the UK than any other operator, and we're offering inclusive roaming in more destinations as well - so our customers can stay in touch whether they're lying on a beach in the Mediterranean, checking out the latest restaurants in New York, or hiking in New Zealand." µ