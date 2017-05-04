WhatsApp mega-outage wiped service offline for hours

FACEBOOK-OWNED MESSAGING SERVICE WhatsApp has bounced back after a mega-outaged wiped it offline for hours.

Issues first hit the service at around 8pm UK time on Wednesday, leaving users worldwide unable to send or receive dinkle pics, or able to use the new WhatsApp Status feature which Facebook is this week touting as having 175 million daily active users.

According to Down Detector, which received tens of thousands of complaints about the issue, the WhatsApp borkage was resolved around 11pm UK time.

"Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours," a WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed. "We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience."

WhatsApp failed to elaborate on what caused the problem, or how many people were affected by the outage. The people that were affected, however, didn't take news of the downtime well.

"Whatscrapp is frying my nut," one user barked on the Down Detector website. "JUST STAY THE HELL ON!!!"

Another wept: "Whatsapp is down and the world crumbles, people are panicking desperately downloading and screaming in the streets, crying and hyperventilating because alas there are no ticks at all."

One user, however, wasn't so fussed: "People, if you are so dependent on Social, that you can not handle even half an hour without the Internet? There are lots of ways to find something interesting, and that is to walk with someone, have a drink, do something useful. A not to sit all day and watch the phone. You become stupid, do not know how to talk to people around you, unless a virtual conversation. Learn to do something else in life, life is more interesting than the phone." µ