Telling Facebook what gigs you didn't go to could be making you a security mare

YOU KNOW that thing doing the rounds where you say about a bunch of bands that you have done seen live and another band you've not done seen? Well, it could mean that you could given away your password, because you might have done made your password thedavematthewsbandrools.

The problem stems from the fact that we've all got wise to knowing that your mum's maiden name is Smith or whatever, so now banks are asking more complex questions like" "What's the first gig you went to?"

So, basically, if you're extremely slow you might end up writing one of your password hints on Facebook in an act of not thinking stuff through.

You may think we're being quite cynical about this, but while we're out here in the US covering stuff, we were quite surprised that this was a top story. On the proper news. Surely we're not that daft... are we?

So, long story short, the current advice is don't admit that you went to see Brother Beyond as your first gig, but didn't ever see New Kids On The Block.

Because apart from the fact that it could be used to hack your bank account, you'll also be admitting it, which is probably about equal footing.

Some observers have suggested that the concern is one of mob mentality - and that once your mates start doing it, you'll feel a need to do it yourself, because FOMO.

However, let's remember here, you don't have to tell the truth, either in these surveys, or in your security questions. After all, is there any rule that you have to put your mother's real maiden name? As long as it's something you remember, then surely it makes more sense to use something that can't be socially engineered.

The whole this is yet another reminder that as long as there are people stupid enough to post words on Facebook that they're using as security questions, then it's probably time to move on from passwords.

Just this week we heard rumours of a new stylus for Microsoft devices that acts as a credential device. Add this to the likes of biometrics and security keys, and the whole thing isn't going to be a problem much longer. µ