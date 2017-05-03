Microsoft's Surface Laptop is ridiculously expensive in the UK
Only students with rich mummies and daddies will be able to afford it
MICROSOFT MAY BE AIMING its new Surface Laptop at students, but it looks like only those with rich mummies and daddies will be able to buy one.
At its Windows 10 S launch event on Tuesday, Microsoft announced that the Surface Laptop would be available from $999 (around £775) in the US. While many, us included, scoffed at the price-tag, it's a whole lot worse for punters in the UK.
The firm has kicked off pre-orders here in Blighty, revealing that the entry-level model - which comes with a Core i5 processor, lowly 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD - is available to buy for £979. While that's still much cheaper than Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro, it's a far cry from the affordable Chromebooks that Microsoft is setting its sights firmly on.
The Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has been slapped with a £1,249 price tag, while the two Core i7 powered Surface Laptops - which come with 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 16GB RAM/512GB storage - will fetch £1,549 and £2,149, respectively. Ouch.
What's more, you'll likely have to add to that the 50 quid you'll be forced cough up for an upgrade to Windows 10 Pro when you realise that you want to download apps - probably Chrome - outside of the Windows Store.
This ain't the only bum deal that Brits are getting, as it appears that the Surface Laptop will only be available in one colour option in the UK. The Platinum model is the only version that can be pre-ordered, with no sign of the Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, Graphite Gold)
You have a while to save up for it, though, as Microsoft's pre-order page reveals that the first orders will ship on 15 June. µ
