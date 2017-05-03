YOU ONLY HAVE A MONTH to wait until you can get your mitts on the the nostalgic Nokia 3310 reboot, according to a UK retailer.

Nokia's 3310 was unveiled to much unecessary fanfare at this year's MWC in February, and it looks set to finally arrive on shelves in June. Phone flogger Clove has started taking pre-orders for the dumb phone, slapping it with a £59.99 price-tag and a tentative release date of mid-June.

The handset will also be available to pick up from Carphone Warehouse, which recently revealed that the reworked Nokia 3310 Nokia 3310 has seen "10 times more pre-registration interest than any other flagship devices out of MWC in the retailer's history."

EE and Vodafone have also announced plans to sell the device, but pricing and release date details have not yet been revealed.

HMD Global launched the new Nokia 3310 during its Nokia-themed press conference at MWC, and while it doesn't look identical to the indestructible handset of old, the firm is promising 22-hours of talk time (and up to a month on standby), Snake and, yep, that Nokia ringtone.

The new Nokia 3310 is running the firm's Series 30+ software, and sports a colour 2.4in QVGA display, a 2MP camera and has been given a modern upgrade with a built-in microSD slot and microUSB charging port. There's no WiFi and no GPS, but it does support 2.5G (!) connectivity.

It will be available to pick up in glossy yellow and red colors, and matte grey and dark blue models.

A special edition Vladminir Putin model is also available in Russia for the bargain price of £1,300, if that's more your cup of tea. µ