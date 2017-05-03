Raspberry Pi flogs 250,000 Pi Zero W boards in nine weeks

THE RASPBERRY PI FOUNDATION has announced that it has flogged 250,000 Pi Zero W boards in just nine weeks, despite suffering stock shortages across the globe.

The quarter of a million milestone was announced over on the Raspberry Pi blog, and the Foundation is pretty pleased about it, naturally. To celebrate, it has announced that it's adding a bunch of new Raspberry Pi Zero distributors, which should make it easier for some to get their hands on the miniature PC.

"This week, just nine weeks after its launch, we will ship the 250,000th Pi Zero W into the market," the firm said.

"As well as hitting that pretty impressive milestone, today we are announcing 13 new Raspberry Pi Zero distributors, so you should find it much easier to get hold of a unit."

The firm explains that while it's been pretty easy to get hold of a Raspberry Pi Zero W here in Blighty, those outside of Europe and North America have struggled.

"A common theme on the Raspberry Pi forums has been the difficulty of obtaining a Zero or Zero W in a number of countries," it notes. "We are hoping that adding these new distributors will make it much easier for Pi-fans across the world to get hold of their favourite tiny computer."

13 new distributors have been added, including Core Electronics in Australia and New Zealand, Sertronics in Germany and Switzerland and KSY in Japan.

The Raspberry Pi Zero W made its debut at the end of February, and improves on the original model with added support for Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. Besides that, you'll find a 1Ghz, single-core CPU, 512MB RAM, Mini-HDMI and USB ports, microUSB power, a HAT-compatible 40-pin header, composite video and reset headers and a CSI camera connector.

The tiny PC is available in the UK for £9.50. µ