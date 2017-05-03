Windows 10 could get secure stylus log-in support

WINDOWS 10 USERS might soon be able to log-in securely and authorise apps using a stylus, suggests a new patent application.

Microsoft's latest desktop OS already has a feature, dubbed Windows Hello, that enables users to log in without entering a password. Users can opt for facial recognition via an infra-red camera or a fingerprint scanner as alternative methods of logging into their PC.

A new patent application, number 2010/0155153, could pave the way for a third Windows Hello authentication mechanism the stylus.

The concept is simple: each stylus will have its own unique marker, and users will each have their own gesture that they write on the screen to log-in or authorise an application. The combination of the two would provide a form of two-factor authentication, believes Microsoft.

The company would also make use of its existing N-Trig technology, which is already used in the Surface Pen for these new styluses, and would use a combination of proximity, gestures and touch input to customise the authentication method for different users.

The company regularly files new patents and, although many don't actually make it to market, it is clearly intending to up its game in the hardware stakes.

Earlier this week Microsoft outed its new Surface Laptop, which comes complete with Surface Pen support and runs the firm's new Chrome OS-rivalling Windows 10 S operating system.

While this cloud-based OS, which only supports apps from the Windows Store, means that users are stuck using Microsoft's Edge browser and Bing (ew) search, it also makes for a more secure and speedy experience, according to the firm.

Terry Myerson showed off a laptop running the cloud-based OS that logged in for the first time in less than 15 seconds. A laptop running Windows 10 Pro, on the other hand, took between 30 and 40 seconds. µ