Android Nougat adoption hits all-time high, but it's not impressive

GOOGLE'S Nougat adoption figures show the platform finally starting to be installed on a significant proportion of devices in April.

Nougat, the most recent general release version of Android, rose from 4.9 per cent of the overall user base to 7.1 per cent, helped no doubt by the release of high-end flagships from both LG and Samsung in the form of the LG G6 and Galaxy S8, both of which ship with Nougat as standard.

Correspondingly, older versions of the OS continue to decline, though more than 25 per cent of devices still run versions older than Android 5.0.

While a 2.2 per cent jump from a user base of more than a billion and a half devices is a whole lot of updates to get through, the flip side of it is that it's taken Google and manufacturing partners nearly a year since the OS was first made available to get to around 7 percent of devices.

By contrast, Apple's iOS 10 update hit two-thirds of iPhones in use within a month of being released.

Clearly, the difference in approach to updates - and full control over the software and hardware - means that iPhone users are able to update far more quickly than Android owners, who generally have to wait until their phone manufacturer or network starts rolling out the updates. Unfortunately, due to all the variables in that process, such as tweaking the platform for specific carriers and retailers, the end result is that Android updates often only arrive for users months after Google releases them to developers.

At current count, the most used Android version is Marshmallow, with 31.2 perc ent of installs. Despite Google's I/O developer event later this month, which will bring the official introduction of Android 'O', we'd expect to see those Nougat numbers to continue to rise for a long time before 'O' even starts to register on the scale.

None of this is very comforting news for people still left waiting for their operator to roll out an Android Nougat update though. µ