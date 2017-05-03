Jiveworld: Firm reveals move to AWS as it goes big on AI and machine learning

LAS VEGAS: Jiveworld has kicked off in the glitzy surroundings of Las Vegas, and in an equally glitzy opening keynote, the top brass of Jive's collaboration software were keen to show off all that's coming up before the end of 2017.

The main takeaways were that Jive has been acquired by Aurea Software, and that the system will be moving its extensive customer base to a new platform built in Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a range of new features.

Jive offers collaboration software for businesses, either in the form of intranet backends or internal communication services that are aimed at trying to break down silo culture and improve working across divisions, locations, and break down the organisational charts.

New this year, the company will be offering single identities, meaning that users of one Jive environment will be able to collaborate across others, subject to network managers' permissions, of course.

The use of metadata will power a search tool tailored to each users permissions, designed to remove replication of work, effort and content, all from within the Jive environment.

Scalability is at the heart, with 'integrated contextual conversations', which is a posh way of saying that the AI will do a lot of the work.

A new 'Workgraph' will use machine learning techniques to find corrolations between people and projects that may have some use to each other and let users see what's going on elsewhere in the company that might have some use to them in their own projects.

The three day conference, billed as "the industry's premier conference for communication and collaboration" attracts speakers from some of the biggest companies in tech and beyond, with Dell, Verizon, T-Mobile, Pearson, Telefonica and NASA (yes, freaking NASA!) amongst this years delegates.

Additionally, there are sub-conferences for industries such as Healthcare and Government, which will also be getting their own tailored products later in the year too.

With more big announcements set for tomorrow, Vegas is alive with the sound of nerdy developers working hard and playing hard. µ