Windows 7 drops slightly as Windows 10 gains, but it's all a bit squibby

IT'S NOT very often that we see the top two market positions adjusting by identical margins, but that's exactly what has happened as Windows 7 drops to 48.5 (-0.92) and Windows 10 jumps to 26.28 (+0.92).

Windows 10 could still be safely said to be underperforming compared to Microsoft's ostentatious predictions, but there's plenty of room to be pleased. We're still not convinced that the one-in-four machines suggested by these figures. So many other devices run Windows 10 that didn't run Windows 7 or 8.

This month also saw the end of support for Intel Kaby Lake devices running Windows versions lower than 10, which may have inspired the mass upgrade.

The other big change this month was the end-of-life of Windows Turkey… sorry, Vista. It doesn't seem to have had a huge effect though, with the death knell figure standing at 0.70 (-0.02).

Windows XP has also taken a slight hit, down to 7.04 (-0.4) while Windows 8.x gains slightly (weirdly) at 8.55 (+0.32). There is a margin of error involved in these figures so we'll let that slide.

macOS use totals 4.97 percent of the market, just touching that magical five percent mark, with the lions share belonging to macOS 10.12 at 3.21 (-0.01), because Mac users are good boys and girls who update their machines on time.

Linux is down slightly at 2.09 (-0.05), following the news that Canonical is shuttering Unity ambitions. Time will tell if this has a bigger effect, but with desktops being a fraction of the overall Linux market, it's still fair to say that Linux remains in good shape.

By next month, we'll start to see the Creators Update rollout begin to take hold, but with most reviewers being a bit "meh" about its contents, it's unlikely to be responsible for a huge surge in interest for Windows 10, especially as Microsoft is now advising people not to attempt to manually add the update, but rather to wait for it to come to them.

All of which takes us full circle because driver problems were one of the main complaints about Windows Vista, and they're back to haunt the latest version of Windows 10. The more things change, the more they stay the same. µ