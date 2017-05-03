iPhone sales slump in Q2, but Apple is still raking it in

APPLE HAS REPORTED a decline in iPhone sales for the second quarter, but that hasn't stopped the firm from making more money.

The firm shifted 50.7 million iPhones during Q2, down one per cent compared to the 51.2 million sold this time this year and falling short of Wall Street expectations that 51.4 million mobes would be flogged.

While analysts are likely shaking their heads, this slight slump doesn't come as much of a surprise. Last year year marked the first quarter where iPhone sales didn't grow year over year, and it's likely many are holding out for Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone 8.

Apple maintains that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus continue to perform well, and Tim Cook says the firm has seen "great customer response" to both models of the new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition.

The firm is likely too fussed either way, as the average selling price per smartphone climbed to $655 (around £505) during Q2, which while falling short of analyst expectations, helped the company to rake in more than $11bn (£8.5bn) in profit for the three month period.

Revenue for the quarter came in up to $52.9bn (£40.8bn), a 4.5 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Apple doesn't have the iPad to thank, as sales of the tablet continued to plummet. Despite having recently launched the new £399 iPad, firm shifted just 8.92 million tablets during the quarter, down nine per cent compared to the 10.2 million flogged this time last year.

Things are looking better for the Mac, though. Apple sold 4.19 million Macs during Q4, up four per cent on the 4.03 million sold in Q2 2016.

Apple's services business keeps growing too, with the firm reporting an 18 per cent increase in revenues to $7.04bn. So-called "other products" business, which includes the Apple Watch and Apple TV, jumped up a whopping 31 per cent in Q2.

Typically, the firm hasn't coughed on how many Apple Watches it has sold, but said on its earning call that sales have doubled year on year.

"We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus," said Cook.

"We're thrilled with the strong momentum of our Services business, with our highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter. Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome attendees from around the world to our annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month in San Jose." µ