Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races to top of the sales charts

A RETREAD, or redrive of a game that people snap up like crack cocaine has done well and rocketed to the top of games sales charts.

The game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That means it is a special version of the eighth version of the title so Nintendo must have been pretty confident about it. It was right, as the game is currently sitting atop the UK sales charts, which is something for a Switch only title.

Speaking of which, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also up there in the number five position. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe only came out on 28 April, but it literally roared out of Nintendo.

"Rev up those engines because it has the largest roster of characters, karts, and tracks in Mario Kart series history. Battle Mode has also been turbocharged, so enjoy duking it out in Balloon Battle, Bob-omb Blast, Shine Thief, Coin Runners, and the all new Renegade Roundup," said Nintendo all that time ago.

It is Nintendo of America that revealed the speed of the sales, when it tweeted that it was a fast selling game, and thanked people for supporting its infamous plumber in his adventures.

Thank you for making #MarioKart 8 Deluxe the fastest selling Mario Kart game in the franchise's 25 year history! pic.twitter.com/HkjWqL8f5Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 1, 2017

This is the first time that Mario has topped the charts while driving since 2008, back then he was on the Wii. According to GFK Chart Track, which compiles the rankings, it is good news all round for the Japanese game factor because "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is Nintendo's first all formats number one since 'Pokemon White Version' on the DS in 2011".

Mario Kart games are absolutely brilliant and the Deluxe version of something suggests that that something has that little something extra.

When that something is a plumber who isn't about to charge you £300 to unblock a toilet, you know you are on to a good thing. We reported this, but anyone who thought that Nintendo wouldn't have sold an absolute tonne of copies is an absolute Iggy Koopa. µ