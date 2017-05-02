Microsoft intensely unveils Surface Laptop running Windows 10 S

MICROSOFT HAS VERY INTENSELY unveiled the Surface Laptop, just hours after the first images of the device, er, surfaced online.

Panos Panay, head of Microsoft's Surface division, enthusiastically whipped out the laptop at the firm's education-focused event on Tuesday.

Confirming the earlier rumours, Panay, without blinking, revealed that the Surface Laptop will measure in at 14.5mm thick, will pack a 13.5in PixelSense display complete with Surface Pen support, and will available in four colours (Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, Graphite Gold) at launch.

"This product is so meticulously crafted," Panay said, on the verge of tears. "Every single detail has been thought through. It's meant to be silent to the eyes, that's critical."

Naturally, the Surface Laptop is running Microsoft's newly-announced Windows 10 S operating system, a stripped-back, education-focused version of Windows 10 that will only run apps from the Windows Store.

While this means that users are stuck using Microsoft's Edge browser, it also makes for a more secure and speedy experience, according to the firm at least. Terry Myerson demoed the OS, and showed that the software will log-in for the first time in less than 15 seconds, more than twice as fast as Windows 10 Pro.

Under the hood of the Surface Laptop, you'll find a choice of Intel's latest Core i5 and i7 processors, which Panay exclaimed will equip the device with 14-hours of battery life. He also said that the device will outperform Apple's Core i7-powered MacBook Pro, thanks to the stripped-back OS onboard.

The device, as today's leak suggested, is somewhat lacking on the port front though, and arrives equipped with just one USB 3.0 port, a DisplayPort connector, a headphone jack, and a Surface Dock connector.

Microsoft is clearly aiming the Surface Laptop at rich kids, having announced that it'll cost $999. It can be pre-ordered from today (better go and ask mummy and daddy) and will start shipping on 15 June. µ