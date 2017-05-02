Microsoft takes the fight to Chrome OS with education-focused Windows 10 S

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED a new version of Windows 10 aimed squarely at the education market.

Officially named Windows 10 S (not Windows 10 Cloud, like rumours has suggested), Microsoft's new OS is a stripped-back, education-oriented version of Windows 10 that sees the firm taking the fight to Google's Chrome OS.

Windows 10 S, as expected, will only runs apps downloaded from the Windows Store. While this is bad news for mischievous students looking to grab a torrent of Game of Thrones, this is good news for device security as apps will run in a safe container.

However, the restriction means that users will be stuck with Microsoft's shonky homegrown Edge browser, as Google Chrome or Firefox aren't yet available Windows Store.

When technology and education come together, possibility becomes reality. #MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/gEo8Volfr1 — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 2, 2017

If teachers or students attempt to downloaded apps from elsewhere, Windows 10 S will throw up a warning message that says the app has not been verified by Microsoft, and will offer up alternatives available in the Windows Store.

This makes Windows 10 S pretty speedy, too, according to Microsoft. During the firm's launch event on Tuesday, blog-writing whiz Terry Myerson showed off a laptop running the cloud-based OS that logged in for the first time in less than 15 seconds. A laptop running Windows 10 Pro, on the other hand, took between 30 and 40 seconds.

The OS also includes tools to help teachers manage their students' PCs, such as the ability to easily preload software using a USB key in around 30 seconds.

Windows 10 S, naturally, is aimed at low-end hardware, and Microsoft said that devices will start from a Chrome OS-rivalling $189. All devices will come with Office 365 for Education with Microsoft Teams. pre-loaded, and will be offered with a free one year subscription to Minecraft Education edition.

Schools running Pro editions of Windows in the classroom can move to Windows 10 S for free, if they're not fussed about running non-Store apps. µ