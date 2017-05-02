Tinder wants to know how someone swiped 40,000 profile pics in a bad waay

DATING COMPANY TINDER is mad because someone came to be in possession of 40,000 of its users' profile pictures and then went on to release them on the internet.

You know you could probably see 40,000 Tinder profile pictures by joining the app and browsing through all the lonely people on there. However, according to the BBC, that is not what happened here. It says that a researcher called Stuart Colianni wrote a program to grab a cache of photos for use in machine learning research.

That is what he said on Github too: "This is a simple script that exploits the Tinder API to allow a person to build a facial dataset."

"Having worked with facial datasets in the past, I have often been disappointed. The datasets tend to be extremely strict in their structure, and are usually too small. Tinder gives you access to thousands of people within miles of you. Why not leverage Tinder to build a better, larger facial dataset?"

Well it turns out the ‘why not' is because Tinder doesn't want you to do that and claims that it is against its terms and conditions.

"This person has violated our terms of service (Sec. 11) and we are taking appropriate action and investigating further," it said in a statement to the BBC.

It was a bit more verbose when it spoke to TechCrunch. "We take the security and privacy of our users seriously and have tools and systems in place to uphold the integrity of our platform. It's important to note that Tinder is free and used in more than 190 countries, and the images that we serve are profile images, which are available to anyone swiping on the app," said its spokesperson there.

"We are always working to improve the Tinder experience and continue to implement measures against the automated use of our API, which includes steps to deter and prevent scraping".

Colianni has removed the images. µ