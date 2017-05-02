Ransomware hacker targets Netflix, breaks out OINTB season five

NETFLIX HAS LEARNED A VALUABLE LESSON about ransomware: that is that you should pay up if you really don't want to get burned.

Typically the advice is not to pay out when you get ransom demands, but that must depend on circumstances. We've heard about firms paying out once and then getting tapped out again, and here, with Netflix, we have heard what happens when you keep your money where it is.

10 episodes from the next series of Orange is the New Black, due for official broadcast this June, were released by the hacker calling himself The Dark Overload, or @tdohack3r, to pirate sites after Netflix sat on its hands and its wallet and declined to engage in a discussion about money and whether the next series of the show should be on the Pirate Bay or not.

The Dark Overloadm or someone, has removed the content of the Pastebin notices that were put up in the run up to the release of the first 10 episodes of the show.

A cached version is available of one, and it says that the release is punishment, but not personal, adding that other companies might also expect an approach. This is mirrored in a tweet from the hacker, or hacking group.

Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we're all going to have. We're not playing any games anymore. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 29, 2017

"Now, because we punish in a pervasive guilty-by-association manner, other companies in the American entertainment industry shouldn't be surprised if they were too wake up to a verbose, condescending, and abusive letter in their inbox extending a hand of friendship and (most likely) demanding a modest sum of internet money," it says.

And so let it be read that the loathsome giants do too fall. Hello Netflix, we've arrived: https://t.co/Fmb1gsZf4a — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 28, 2017

"While ‘modest' is certainly a matter of a particular perspective, we're inclined to believe that any offer we've extended is a most modest one, at that. While we may be vicious internet hooligans, we're not unreasonable creatures.

"In fact, here at TheDarkOverlord Solutions, we're quite proud to say that we've been at the forefront of pioneering new friends, business relationships, and producing charitable extensions of our good graces for our said friends, and of course, a request of an always modest sum of internet money".

Fans may enjoy the irony of the release of a show about criminals and criminality but Netflix probably won't. It will have some impact on new subscriptions maybe, if people get their episodes early, online and for free.

Some people will wait of course, or maybe just take a little sneak peak. Netflix will be wishing that none of this had happened at all.

"Hackers are looking for the largest payday possible. Why target an individual and request a few hundred dollars, when you can put in almost the same effort and get tens of thousands of dollars or even millions from a major media organisation?," pondered Ajay Uggirala, director at security firm Imperva.

"And, as in this Netflix situation, ransomware is more than just encrypting files, it can take the form of cyber extortion or data exfiltration - stealing the data and demanding payment in order not to disclose it, or stealing the data and trying to sell it on the darkweb. Crime associated with ransomware and cyber extortion is just getting started. The potential profit to hackers is great, and the potential risk to organisational data and assets is even greater." µ