Amazon, eBay and Google quietly bin Apple Watch apps

MAJOR FIRMS including Amazon and Google have quietly binned their Apple Watch apps amid speculation that nobody was using them.

The move was so quiet, in fact, that no one noticed, apart from the eagle-eyed folks at Apple Insider. The website reports that Google Maps was yanked from watchOS "weeks ago", while Amazon recently updated its app to ditch support for the Apple wearable.

Other apps that have decided to abandon the Apple Watch include eBay, moaning emporium TripAdvisor and US retailer Target.

So far, Google is the only firm to speak out about its decision, and it's sort of good news for Apple. A spokesperson said: "We removed Apple Watch support from our latest iOS release but expect to support it again in the future."

While Google is planning a return to watchOS, Apple Insider suggests that this likely isn't the case for Amazon and eBay and speculates that the apps were pulled because, frankly, nobody was using them.

This doesn't necessarily suggest that nobody is buying the Apple Watch, but more likely that nobody really wants to go shopping for crap using a smartwatch.

In fact, according to a recent-ish report from Canalys, the Apple wearable is doing quite well. It claims that Apple sold six million smartwatches in Q4, marking growth of 12 per cent year-on-year. This also saw the firm rake in $2.6bn in revenues which accounted for 80 per cent of total takings from the smartwatch market.

Canalys estimates that Apple sold 11.9 million watches in 2016, bagging 49 per cent of the market share for the year. µ