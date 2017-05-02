IBM shipped USB flash drives loaded with malware

Hey there, IBM is shipping malware so you don't have to download it

AH FORGET IT, WE ARE DOOMED, even IBM is dishing up malware to punters.

The firm has admitted that it distributed bad code as part of a package for its Storwize system. It said that the tool copies itself over and waits for the right time to turn up and ruin everything.

"IBM has identified a malicious file distributed on USB flash drives used in the initialization tool for IBM Storwize V3500, V3700 and V5000 Gen 1 systems," said IBM in an alert that will chill anyone that has done the deed down to their bones.

"When the initialization tool is launched from the USB flash drive, the tool copies itself to a temporary folder on the hard drive of the desktop or laptop during normal operation."

Good grief. IBM has narrowed down the problem to serial numbers, which should make your panicked checking a little bit easier. "IBM Storwize Systems with serial numbers starting with the characters 78D2 are not affected" it said.

"If you have used the initialization USB flash drive from one of the IBM products listed above and have inserted it into a desktop or laptop to initialize a Storwize system, IBM recommends you verify your antivirus software has already removed the infected file or alternatively remove the directory containing the identified malicious file," says IBM - a walkthrough for the latter option is also supplied.

"IBM [also] recommends ensuring your antivirus products are updated, configured to scan temporary directories, and issues identified by the antivirus product are addressed."

If you have one of the drives, you have a couple of options. You can crush it under your heel so that no one can ever use it, or you can clean it up and get rid of the gift of malware. We would go with the former… or whatever the most ecologically sound version of secure disposal is available. µ