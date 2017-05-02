Amazon is shutting down its controversial Underground 'Actually Free' service

EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon has announced plans to shutter Underground, its service that offered free versions of paid-for apps to Android phone and Fire tablet users.

"While we will continue to expand the Amazon Appstore experience, we have decided to discontinue the Underground Actually Free program," Amazon said in a blog post on Monday.

The firm noted that it will no longer accept new submissions for the programme as of 31 May, but added that existing developers will be able to continue to update their apps through 2019.

Access to the store will continue through the end of this summer, and Amazon will end support for the Underground app in 2019.

Amazon Underground was first announced back in 2015, and has seen popular games and apps become free of charge right down to the removal of in-app purchases, which in games like Angry Birds and Cut The Rope is quite a big deal.

Instead of the end user paying, or the app being riddled with advertisements, Amazon Underground paid commission to developers based on the amount of time users spend on the apps.

While this all sounds well and good on the face of it, INQ has long been skeptical about Amazon's "Actually Free" Underground experiment.

Not only is side-loading apps a bad idea security wise, there's also the fact that Amazon must be using some sort of tracking mechanism to monitor how long Underground apps are being used. Most importantly, though, the model could leave developers out of pocket.

One mobile developer told INQ at the time: "That sounds like a terrible idea that will fail miserably. The majority of paid apps get used a handful of times and [are] then forgotten. App developers won't want this. They want the instant cash from the purchase, and after that it's 'F*ck you.'"

Amazon has long disagreed, though. Aaron Rubenson, director of the Amazon App Store, told INQ: "Developers like this model because you now have 100 percent of customers making money for you - and they're doing it for the entire life-cycle of the app instead of one payment upfront.

"It makes developers more motivated to keep updating products because they can drive more engagement." µ