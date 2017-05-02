Surface Laptop, er, surfaces online ahead of Microsoft's Windows Cloud event

IMAGES OF THE so-called Surface Laptop have, er, surfaced online just hours ahead of Microsoft's Windows Cloud event.

Microsoft fans have notorious tipster @h0x0d to thank for the leak, which all but confirms that the firm will take the fight to Chrome OS with its own stripped-back, cloud OS-powered laptop.

The images show off the 13.5in device that will run Windows 10 S - Microsoft's as-yet-unannounced operating system that will be aimed at users of the firm's cloud services and will only run Windows Universal Apps.

On the hardware front, the Microsoft Surface Laptop will allegedly pack a PixelSense display like that seen on the Surface Book, an Alcantara-covered keyboard, and it will be made available in four different colours: Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, Graphite Gold.

It might be a bit lacking on the port front, though, as a 360-degree image (above) of the laptop shows the laptop equipped with one USB 3.0 port, a DisplayPort connector, a headphone jack, and a Surface Dock connector. The Surface Laptop will tip the scales at 1.24kg and measure in at 14.47mm-thick.

While it's unlikely we'll be seeing any further new hardware from Microsoft later today, the firm is no doubt looking for to boost its flailing Surface division. During its fiscal third quarter earnings call on Thursday, Microsoft reported that Surface revenues fell 26 per cent year-on-year, hitting $831m down from $1.1bn, which it was quick to blame on increased competition and "product end-of-lifecycle dynamics."

This ain't all that surprising. The Surface Pro 4 arrived in Blighty back in November 2015, and hasn't seen an upgrade to support Kaby Lake nor USB-C. On the other hand, the likes of Dell and Lenovo have been quick to push out new and improved 2-in-1 devices, making Microsoft's latest offering look somewhat dated.

Microsoft's event will kick off at 2.30pm UK time today, and we'll bring you all the news as we get it. µ