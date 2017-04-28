No boxsets for bored villagers as bigwig blocks broadband

BORED WITH WATCHING the grass grow, residents of the Devon village of Upton Pyne near Exeter were no doubt looking forward to finally finding out what Breaking Bad is all about after years of enduring broadband speeds slower than a snail on cider.

But their plans were scuppered when local landowner Earl John Stafford Northcote the 5th Earl of Iddesleigh, objected to BT siting four poles on his 2,500 acre estate, saying he was "against spoiling the area", according to DevonLive.

BT had already installed a broadband fibre cabinet in November but the final stretch to the village would have required the cable being carried by the poles that the Earl objected to so strongly - or being buried underground, which it seems BT is struggling to find the cash to fund.

Clearly delighted to be on the side of right for once in a story about high-speed broadband rollout, a BT spokesperson said the firm was "disappointed that it is currently not viable to provide superfast fibre broadband for the village".

Described as "furious" the local residents, whose broadband maxes out at a measly 2 Mb/s, have branded the landowner's stance as "ridiculous" and the whole situation as "a shambles".

Villager Fabian King said: "We've got the cabinet here and we've got the fibre optic cable on the poles. There's one gap of four poles, that's all we need to sew it up."

Maybe the real reason the Earl does not want the locals having fast broadband is that they might find out what his son and heir is up to. Apparently Viscount Thomas Stafford St Cyres likes nothing better than getting ripped to the tits and then boasting about it online. Arrested twice for drunk driving, St Cyres was banned from the road for three years.