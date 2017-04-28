Google Updates: Michelin stars, foreign restaurants and tasteless flying machines

WHEN A MAN is tired of Google, he is tired of life. Said no-one ever. However, being abreast of all the latest developments from Mountain View is incredibly beneficial to body and mind, so here's this weeks round-up.

From earlier in the week: Huawei and Google have teamed up on their own Raspberry Pi rival. Parent company Alphabet has seen profits up by 22 percent. An Android powered botnet is targeting players of Mario Run and Pokemon Go. Fifty Chromebooks will be getting Android apps - but by no means every model. Google's Waymo is looking for people brave enough to test its self-drive cars on the public highways, while both Larry Page and Sergey Brin are testing flying machines.

You'd think that'd be it, but there's more. So onwards.

The reports of a Pixel 2 won't go away, and while we're sure there's going to be one, we've got no confirmation as to what sizes and form factors we're looking at. However, this week, rumours all but confirmed there's going to be a ruddy huge phablet.

Google Home can now talk you through your cooking. And we're not talking about a few meals here. Half a million recipes. Step-by-step. Eat your hearts out John and Greg.

Android could soon have a couple of new features - native drag and drop, and a so-called 'copyless paste'. Expect it to be announced at Google I/O.

If you're not a native English speaker, you may struggle with the fact that so many reviews are in English. Luckily, Google will now auto-translate them for you. But knowing how dodgy Google translations can be, we're expecting comedy.

Finally this week, a few limited time free apps for the weekend - remember - grab them before they go back to full price.

Gif Me! (down from £1.29) allows you to make short videos and save them as Gif files. We've seen some people are still getting ads in this version, but that might be a temporary glitch and it's a great little app.

Not quite free, but Exploding Kittens, a sort of multiplayer Uno for psychos, is down to 10p (down from £1.99) and that's far too good to miss. Get it before the end of the weekend.

Ditto this one, the Michelin Guide Europe 2017 (usually a stonking £11.99), a combination of all the company's restaurant guides is down to 10p. Took good to miss.

That's all for this week, and that's before we even get round to the fact that a certain key Android handset was released this week. But that's enough about that. µ