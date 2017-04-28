University of Cambridge thanks dude and £2.5m for its incoming professor of innovation

THE UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE (UoC) IS IN A POSITION to hire a professor of innovation, thanks to generous funding of £2.5m from ex-alumni and inventor John C Taylor.

The UoC wants people to apply to this, but don't mess them about. They are going to want serious applicants who can help push the scholarly institution's inventiveness forward. Applications close next bloody Tuesday, 2 May so you had better get on this now. The successful applicant will join the ranks of professors this October, then the innovation begins.

"The University of Cambridge, building on a tradition as one of the strongest areas in the UK for engineering and invention, will be looking for candidates who have an outstanding research record of international stature in technology and innovation management," said the University.

"They'll also need vision, leadership, experience and enthusiasm and will hold a PhD or equivalent postgraduate qualification." We suggest that if you get an interview you should turn up with an invention. Like a hover car.

As for the man with the cash, well he could probably walk into the role but it does not seem like that will be the case. He is apparently just happy to be in a position to help out inventors.

"Too little is discussed these days about business financial freedom and job creation while too much attention is paid to venture capitalist business models, which can leave an inventor with little ownership. Innovation is no longer just for the elite in business; it has become the norm," he said.

"In order to stay ahead, it's important that not only do we innovate, we do it better than anyone else. The United Kingdom has an incredible track record of inventors, engineers and thinkers and we want to build on that.

"It's essential that those who have great ideas have the skills and support to develop successful business models around them." µ