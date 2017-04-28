Parliament has handed personal privacy to pornography pedlars

THE IRREPRESSIBLE OPEN RIGHTS GROUP (ORG) has a big issue with the part of the Digital Economy Bill (DEBill) that requires porno web pages to verify potential masturbators for their age, and in doing so grab enough personal information to appeal to hackers.

The ORG has long had concerns about this part of the DEBill and is hopping up and down now that the government has failed, or not bothered, to amend the current bill to remove the ridiculous porno powers. The group says that there is no consideration for privacy in the bill and this means that any codes of practice will put privacy provision in the hands on pornography pushers. The alternative, preferred, would be that the companies that supply the age verification software had it.

"Age verification is an accident waiting to happen. Despite repeated warnings, parliament has failed to listen to concerns about the privacy and security of people who want to watch legal adult content," said executive director Jim Killock.

"As we saw with the Ashley Madison leaks, the hacking of private information about people's sex lives, has huge repercussions for those involved. The UK government has failed to take responsibility for its proposals and placed the responsibility for people's privacy into the hands of porn companies."

That ain't all. The bill also gives the UK British Board of Film Classification the final say on what kind of porn is ok and what kind of porn is no good. The ORG said that the BBFC will be able to force legitimate wank-pages without judicial process, adding that during parliamentary scrutiny no MPs objected as these rules were extended to include other content, and as a result pushed a boot down onto the throat of free speech.

"These new powers will put in place a vast system of censorship which could be applied to tens of thousands of adult websites," added Killock. "The BBFC will be under pressure to censor more and more legal content. This is a serious assault on free speech in the UK." µ