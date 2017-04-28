Apple's version of Amazon Alexa could change everything

The Amazon Echo could be about to be usurped by a time travel Apple

APPLE IS about to claim it has invented something that already exists. Par for the course, really.

Reports say that the company is finalising its Siri/Airplay speaker designed to rival Amazon Echo and Google Home. And this changes everything, because it always does.

Tipster Sonny Dickson has said that the company is "finalising designs", probably for launch along with the iPhone 8 or the next generation iPad as a "just one more thing".

Apple is currently finalising designs for their Alexa competitor, expected to be marketed as a Siri/AirPlay device. — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 27, 2017

If true, the device will most likely be HomeKit enabled, meaning it will be able to control your connected home as well. So more of the same, but with that Apple walled garden we all know and tolerate.

Of course, it will most likely take advantage of other aspects of the portfolio as well, with Beats technology to make all music that isn't Busta Rhymes sound dreadful.

Unless the project is more accelerated that we currently know, it's unlikely to surface at Apple WWDC in June, but stranger things have happened. The R&D on the project is said to have taken over two years, so who is to say how far the project already is?

Some rumours also suggest facial recognition akin to the recently announced Amazon Echo Look, which would represent squeaky bum time for privacy advocates, already concerned about the "always on" speaker market.

Given that Apple acquired a couple of facial recognition firms in the last couple of years and hasn't done much with the technology, there's fair speculation there.

Apple is yet to really find the "killer app" for its HomeKit ecosystem, which has meant it hasn't taken off in quite the same way as rival systems, so revisiting the idea of a speaker that has done so well for rivals could be just the boost that it needs to catch up.

Siri is also due a major upgrade, as it has remained relatively static, coming as it has from a head-start, but we're more likely to see that one in June. µ