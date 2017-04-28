Nintendo 2DS XL: Clamshell console is coming to the UK in July

IT'S A BIG DAY for Nintendo fans. Not only is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out for the Switch, but the firm has only gone and launched a new 2DS console.

Unlike the original, the new 2DS XL handheld sports a clamshell design that will be made available in black and turquoise or a finger print-gathering white and orange colour schemes.

Specs-wise, the 2DS XL is essentially a 3DS without the 3D-tech. It's lighter but sports the same 4.9in screen as the 3DS, and you'll find the C-stick, Nintendo's additional mini-thumbstick added, to the righthand side of the console.

There's built-in NFC support, naturally, which means you'll be able to tap Amiibo figures and cards to the device, if that's your kind of thing.

As well as supporting 3DS games, the Nintendo 2DS XL will support original DS titles, which means it'll support thousands of titles. What's more, new games will launch alongside the console (in the US, at least): Hey! PIKMIN and Miitopia.

"This new addition to Nintendo's portable hardware line demonstrates our commitment to the hand-held market," said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's President and COO. "New Nintendo 2DS XL sports a beautiful clamshell design and offers a great balance between price and performance."

The Nintendo 2DS XL will be available in the UK from 28 July. Pricing details haven't yet been announced, but the console will fetch $149.99 (around £115) in the US.

The arrival of Nintendo's new handheld comes just days after the firm announced that it's already flogged 2.74 million Switch consoles, a number that it expects to reach 13 million by April next year. µ