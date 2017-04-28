Acer launches Windows Mixed Reality headset and it's shipping to devs now

NEW YORK: ACER INTRODUCED just short of a million new products at its [email protected] global press event in New York today, including a HoloLens-esque mixed reality device.

Acer's never-ending announcements ncluded a range of devices boasting its advanced thermal technologies that it says will enable thinner form factors in new gaming notebooks, detachables, and all-in-one PCs "without compromising on performance."

The highlight of the event, however, was when Mark Bolas, director of programme management of Windows Mixed Reality at Microsoft, joined Acer on stage to chat about the Windows Mixed Reality platform.

Acer has partnered with Microsoft to deliver Windows Mixed Reality development kits in March in a bid to help developers realise the potential of the device.

Bolas shared with the audience how the platform will blend physical and digital worlds to produce new environments. In these environments, he said the physical and digital will co-exist and interact with one another to enable a new way of harnessing technology.

"By combining the physical universe and the digital universe, based on bits and digital logic, the latter is no longer constrained to computers, phones, and TV screens as it is now," he added.

Acer concluded that developers are already hard at work to further enrich the experience when Acer's Windows Mixed Reality headsets for consumers and commercial customers ship later this year.

The Taiwanese company also launched two new 4K projectors at the event, the H7850 and V785 as well as the new ProDesigner PE320QK 4K LED monitor for "creative professionals working with HDR content".

Other tech showed off by Acer included the new AeroBlade 3D metal fan, which has enabled the development of an ultrathin form factor for the Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook. There was also the addition of a new powerful Switch 5 detachable 2-in-1 notebook and Aspire U27 all-in-one PC, both of which operate quietly and maintain a slender profile thanks to Acer's liquid cooling system, LiquidLoop. µ