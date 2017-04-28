Acer unveils 2-in-1 Switch laptop powered by 7th-Gen Intel Core i7 chip

NEW YORK: ACER HAS GIVEN its popular Switch laptop range a performance boost and unveiled two new models, the Switch 5 and Switch 3.

The Acer Switch 5 is the most impressive out of the two when it comes to specs, and builds on the innovations of its predecessor, the Switch Alpha 12. Acer claims it's the firm's first 2-in-1 to be offered with 7th-Generation Intel Core i7 and i5 chips, while also touting up to 512GB storage in a PCIe SSD, and up to 8GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM.

In terms of design, the Acer Switch 5 has an auto-retracting kickstand so that its viewing angle can be easily adjusted, just like the Surface Pro 4. It comes with an attachable backlit keyboard that snaps on with ultra-secure magnets which can be adjusted depending on user preference. The large trackpad supports convenient and intuitive navigation with Precision Touchpads supporting Windows 10 gestures to provide a smooth and responsive experience.

The chassis is made of an anodized aluminum and features a 12in FHD+ IPS touch display that boasts a 2160x1440 resolution. It's also thin and light despite it heavy specs, measuring 12mm thick and weighing 1.27kg when the tablet and keyboard are connected. When undocked from the keyboard, the Switch 5 tablet measures just 9.6mm thick and weighs 0.92kg. Acer says the Switch 5 will offer 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Those that like to keep their systems cool and quiet will be pleased to hear that the Switch 5 uses Acer's proprietary LiquidLoop fanless cooling system to keep it running efficiently without fan noise. The system works by dissipating heat as liquid floats through the machine. It takes up much less space than bulky fans while keeping a stable temperature and running efficiently without fan noise and also provides improved reliability; and since no fan is present, the Switch 5 doesn't require venting that can be compromised by airflow issues and dust accumulation.

Switch 3

The Acer Switch 3 features the same 2-in-1 design as its more powerful sibling but with a slightly bigger 12.2in display, although this does have a slightly lower 1920x1200 FHD resolution.

It's also not as powerful, running on Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron processors alongside 4GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM4, which is said to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life. As for storage, the Switch 3 supports 32GB, 64GB or 128GB eMMC memory.

The Switch 3 measures just 295x201xx 16.3mm and weighs 0.9 kg when the tablet and keyboard are connected.

Both new Acer Switch 2-in-1 notebooks can be used with an Acer Active Pen on the touchscreen to sketch, take notes or annotate documents or photos with Windows Ink.

The new devices will be available in EMEA in June starting at €1,099 (£925) and €499 (£420), respectively. µ