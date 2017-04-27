Psssst. Hey kid, you wanna hack the US Air Force?

THE BUG BOUNTY COORDINATOR HackerOne has just announced one of its baddest trophies yet: the US Air Force.

HackerOne has already offered big cash rewards for successful security shaming on the Pentagon and the US Army, and is pleased to be in a position to offer up the soft underbelly of the US Air Force.

"Today, Air Force Chief Information Security Officer, Peter Kim, and Director of Defense Digital Service, Chris Lynch, joined us at HackerOne to announce the U.S. Air Force's first ever bug bounty challenge," said HackerOne in a blog.

"One of the most technologically advanced organizations in the world, the Air Force is looking to strengthening their critical assets with help from the hacker community. Hackers who report qualifying vulnerabilities to the Air Force will be rewarded for their contributions."

For the first time the bounty hunt is open to people outside of the US and the Air Force described these locations as being part of the Five Eyes, which we know is an umbrella term for a gang of five surveillance fans and you probably know as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"This is the first time the AF has opened up our networks to such a broad scrutiny," said Air Force chief information security officer Peter Kim.

"We have malicious hackers trying to get into our systems every day. It will be nice to have friendly hackers taking a shot and, most importantly, showing us how to improve our cybersecurity and defense posture. The additional participation from our partner nations greatly widens the variety of experience available to find additional unique vulnerabilities."

Hack the Air Force starts 15 May and you will probably get in trouble if you have a crack at it before then. If you wear a white hat and have some time to spare then you should pre register at the HackerOne website now.

When HackerOne ran the Hack the Army program it got its first vulnerability notice in just five minutes. Ultimately over $100,000 was paid out to successful crackers. µ