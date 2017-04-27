Vodafone is increasing its prices for the second time this year

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Vodafone is slapping customers with another price hike, just weeks after rises were introduced.

The Financial Times was first to the news, which is bad news for many. The price increases will hit out of contract Vodafone customers in June, and Vodafone has sent text messages to those affected to warn them of the impending "adjustment", in which it also takes the opportunity to promote its new 'roam free' packages that will also roll out in June.

The price increase, which will see customers' monthly bills see an increase of between 50p and £3.50, and is in addition to the inflation-linked 3.2 per cent hikes announced earlier this year which took effect this month.



A Vodafone spokesperson confirmed the incoming price hikes to the INQUIRER.

"We can confirm that some pay monthly customers, who are out of contract, will see an increase of between 50p and £3.50 per month depending on their price plan," a spokesperson said.

"They can move at any time to one of our new plans which give them unlimited texts, more or unlimited calls, far more data as well as our new roaming offers. All they need to do is call us on 191 or visit our website."

The spokesperson failed to mention that out of contract customers can also choose to dump the network altogether without facing a pentalty, as long as they give the network 30 days notice.

In a statement provided to the FT, Vodafone further clarified that there's no link between the price increase and its newly-launched roam-free tariffs.