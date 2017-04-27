John McAfee announces the Chuck Norris of privacy phones
Blasts Blackberry on the way through
INFAMOUS TECHNOLOGY LEGEND, and man who needs no introduction, John McAfee has weighed in on the secure smartphone scene with a model that apparently craps all over the competition.
McAfee has given the phone the only name that he could have given it. So it is the "'John McAfee Privacy Phone'. To be fair that is the only name it needs.
The John McAfee Privacy Phone, by MGT - first prototype. World's first truly private smartphone. You gonna love it. pic.twitter.com/n06CuO3Jay— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) April 25, 2017
McAfee announced the phone on Twitter, explaining that it is the business and is being made by MGT, which is his company. Although there is just one prototype people are already interested in the privacy providing phone. And it is easy to see why in 2017.
"You have my attention...I have a BlackBerry Priv that I'm lukewarm to and bought, in part, for similar reasons," says one Facebook user on the verge of opening their wallet.
McAfee's response is pure McAfee: "Please...... Blackberry??? It's all marketing hype," he said.
Other questions were raised, including why the phone has so much Google on it if it is so private. McAfee tackled those easily.
"The specs will be out shortly. It's revolutionary. Android is not the problem. It is the environment within which it runs," he said. "We are in a different universe".
Someone else chose to challenge McAfee's wisdom, questioning the security legend on the lack of Signal. Signal by Open Whisper Systems, is encrypted communications app of some merit that has impressed many. Except one chap, and that chap is McAfee.
"Why do people believe signal is secure? A simple key logger (the most common malware) reads your keystrokes as you type them," he informed. "It doesn't matter if the input is encrypted afterward. Signal is no more secure than using the New York Times gossip column to send and receive messages."
The John McAfee Privacy Phone will be out when it is god damn ready. µ
