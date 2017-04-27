Microsoft: Don't install the Windows 10 Creators Update yourself

IF YOU'RE as excited as Microsoft are about the Creators Update to Windows 10, we've got some bad news. The company is warning people not to jump the gun and install it themselves, despite having made the disc image available to download.

Why? We hear you ask. Well basically, it's borked and isn't ready for prime time is the long and the short of it. Despite the Insiders Program doing its sterling work to remove bugs before they reach a stable version of Windows, it appears that early adopters are having problems with driver compatibility, taking us back to the lazy, hazy days of Windows Vista.

As Microsoft points out, however, the rollout was done in phases for a reason, with the first phase being dedicated to the newest machines of OEM partners - that is to say, stuff that has been co-developed and therefore should work out of the box.

The issue is that people always get excited about updates and try and jump the gun. And well they might, after all - surely if it works, it works. But as we know from bitter experience, life isn't that blissful, and some users running older machines are finding borkage a plenty.

It gives rise to the question - should Microsoft have released the Creators' Update at all if it wasn't completely ready? On one hand, a delay would have looked bad, but so does this.

Top of Microsoft's list is asking people to make sure their privacy settings are switched off so it can monitor your telemetry. Because, of course.

But the message is basically, wait for the automatic update to Creators' Update. Don't jump the gun unless you want to enter a world of pain.

Microsoft warns: "Blocking availability of the update to devices we know will experience issues is a key aspect of our controlled rollout approach. We decide what to block based on user impact, and blocking issues are a high priority for us to address as quickly as possible. During the time it takes to address an issue, we want to limit the number of customers exposed to that issue."

Yesterday Microsoft released the Creators' Update for Windows 10 Mobile, but that will only ever be coming to a few devices.

We're not sure - is this a sign that the update isn't ready, or just another day in the office? What do you think? On one hand, you could accuse Microsoft of releasing half-finished software. On the other, you could argue that no it didn't, it launched a staged roll out for a reason.

There's your even-handed reporting, right there. µ