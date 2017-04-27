TalkTalk hack: Brit duo plead guilty and will be sentenced next month

TWO MEN FROM TAMWORTH in Staffordshire have pleaded guilty to their part in the October 2015 attack on the network of lackadaisical and perennially unpopular internet service provider (ISP) TalkTalk.

The Old Bailey in London was told how 22-year-old Matthew Hanley used a ten-year-old SQL injection flaw to break-in to TalkTalk's systems, enabling him to peruse a customers' personal and financial details, which he passed on to his friend, 20-year-old Connor Allsopp. The court was told that Allsopp planned to use the information to commit fraud.

Hanley pleaded guilty to three charges under the Computer Misuse Act, and one charge of supplying an article for use in fraud.

However, Hanley denied hacking into the US space agency NASA - smart boy, he surely doesn't want to be extradited to the US to spend the rest of his life in a brutal Texan jail - as well as the National Climatic Data Centre and a bunch of other websites.

Hanley and Allsopp were among four people charged by police in connection with the TalkTalk hack. Daniel Kelley from Wales pleaded guilty in December 2016 to 11 charges of hacking, blackmail, fraud and money laundering.

In November last year, a 17-year-old from Norwich admitted kicking it all off when he posted details of TalkTalk's glaring security flaws online, a move that encouraged other two-bit hackers, including Hanley and Allsopp, to have a go themselves.

Indeed, the BBC reports that the website was targeted more than 14,000 times after the vulnerabilities were published. That said, there's no knowing how many far more competent attackers exploited the flaws and kept schtum, although TalkTalk subscribers have been targeted in the past by scammers who appear to know an awful lot about them.

A fifth individual, a 15-year-old boy from County Antrim, Northern Ireland, was also arrested in the aftermath of the attacks. He has also been in court this week in a bid to maintain his anonymity, after he was named by national newspapers taking advantage of a legal technicality.

Although the 1999 Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act means that no-one under the age of 18 allegedly involved in a criminal offence can be publicly named in England and Wales, the failure of the Northern Ireland government in Stormont to 'commence' the Act means that, technically, it doesn't apply in the province, as intended.

The teenager is therefore trying to sue three national newspapers for revealing his identity - no doubt on a noble point of principle, rather than for personal gain. µ