EU says that piracy-enabled streaming boxes are illegal

MORE BAD NEWS FOR FANS of the innocent looking Kodi streaming kit, the European Union has decided that that kind of caper is illegal.

Amazon has already closed the door on Kodi, and other retailers have also turned their nose up at it. The EU weighing in is more bad news for the service and its users, but frankly Kodi doesn't seem to give a damn.

TorrentFreak reports on the European ban, explaining that a Dutch anti-piracy group called BREIN got the hump over an online shop that was selling such boxes and ended up taking its concerns about copyright and Sylvester Stallone's sad eyes to the European Courts and ultimately its Court of Justice (CJEU).

It's a happy day for BREIN because the CJEU has decided that selling streaming boxes that have been modified with piracy enabling things is bad, and illegal, and not fair on the poor old people of Hollywood, and whatever the Dutch version of Hollywood is.

"It is common ground that the sale of the multimedia player was made in full knowledge of the fact that the add-ons containing hyperlinks pre-installed on that player gave access to works published illegally on the internet," says the decision, as reproduced on TorrentFreak.

"In addition, it cannot be disputed that the multimedia player is supplied with a view to making a profit, the price for the multimedia player being paid in particular to obtain direct access to protected works available on streaming websites without the consent of the copyright holders."

Kodi, as you can possibly tell from the above tweet, DNGAF. But the news may cause some heads to nod in satisfied vindication at Amazon, because its decision to ban the sale came at least three weeks ago.

"Products offered for sale on Amazon should not promote, suggest the facilitation of, or actively enable the infringement of or unauthorised access to digital media or other protected content. Any streaming media player or other device that violates this policy is prohibited from sale on Amazon," it said, as everyone else thought to themselves: "That's cool. I will go elsewhere." µ