Samsung posts record first quarter profits as semiconductor demand surges

SAMSUNG HAS PUT the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco behind it to record its most profitable first quarter ever, credited largely to strong performance from its semiconductor business.

Samsung published its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, revealing that operating profit saw a year-on-year increase of 48 per cent to $8.8bn (around £6.8bn), making it the firm's second-most profitable quarter ever and its best ever first quarter.

Overall, revenue for the three months ending March came in at $44.7bn (£34.6bn), a slight increase compared to the $44.01bn reported in Q1 2016.

A large chunk of these bumper profits came from Samsung's semiconductor business which took home profits of $5.57 billion (£4.3bn) during the first quarter. Samsung also says that demand for DRAM and enterprise SSDs increased during Q1, along with 14nm processors for mid-range smartphones.

Perhaps unsurprisngly, Samsung's mobile biz didn't fare quite so well as its chip-making division, and posted an operating profit of $1.8bn (£1.4bn) for the quarter, down 47 per cent compared to the previous year.

This, obviously, is to blame on the Galaxy Note 7 recall. With Samsung's big-screened flagship binned, the firm had to rely on the Galaxy S7 to bring in sales, and was forced to reduce pricing of the smartphone in order to stay competitive, it said.

The firm did see bumper sales of its mid-range Galaxy A range, though, and said it saw increased momentum in the mid- to low-end segments in emerging markets.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the firm hasn't said much about the Galaxy S8 and S8+ sales, and has ignored INQ's request for early sales figures.

Samsung has confirmed, however, that it will be launching a second flagship during the second half of 2017, no doubt a nod to the long-rumoured Galaxy Note 8.

"The company will strive to maintain profitability through robust sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the launch of a new flagship smartphone in the second half," it said. µ