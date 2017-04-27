Amazon's Echo Look lets Alexa watch you parading about in your undercrackers

AMAZON HAS released a new addition to its Echo range, and if we're honest, it's the stuff of April Fools' to the point that we considered whether or not they were having us all on.

The Amazon Echo Look is a new Alexa controlled selfie camera which will actually act as a style assistant, telling you what to wear.

The camera can take video, so you can webcast your self-involved knobjockery while selfies can benefit from computer-aided blurred backgrounds so the picture will really accentuate you as the subject of the picture and how no-one likes you, not even your mum.

At the heart of Echo Look is an algorithm that will compare photos of different outfits and tell you which one is hipper to be seen in. Honestly, we've checked, this is actually real.

Of course, Amazon will suggest things it sells, because why would it not, but the fundament is about telling you if you wear it well with what you've got already. Think of it like getting dressed for a night out with the girls, only for Kevin.

The Echo look joins the original Echo, Echo Dot and portable Echo Tap, (the latter yet to make it to the UK), but is the first that allows Alexa to see you. And given that it's for the bedroom that's a pretty mighty big ask.

As with all Echo devices, Alexa can be muted and blinkered but were she to be hacked, that's a lot of footage of you prancing around in, and sometimes out of clothes.

We're pretty sure that we are going to wake in a minute and find out that Brexit didn't happen, Donald Trump lost, Bake Off is staying on the BBC and this ‘thing' was just a joke.

As if to add insult to insult, Amazon is not making the device freely available, you actually have to apply for an invite to buy the $199 device. But really, would you have one in your bedroom? Amazon certainly thinks enough people would, though it sure creeps the hell out of us. µ