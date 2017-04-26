Google: 50+ Chromebooks are getting Android apps... sometime

GOOGLE HAS updated its list of Chromebook devices that will be receiving an update to allow them to run Android apps.

So far, only a few devices have been approved, such as the Asus Flip (some models are in beta, some stable), but it seems that there's still a large chunk that will be upgraded in due course and some of them are new arrivals.

It's good news as the roll out, first mooted a year ago, hasn't exactly rolled out with the speed everyone expected, and while Chromebooks are fine machines, the addition of Android would make for a real rival to Windows.

Google has already made a minimum five year commitment to Chromebook models, but that doesn't mean that every single Chromebook will get the Android update.

The company says: "While we won't be able to bring Android apps to every Chromebook ever made, we're continuing to evaluate more devices and we'll update this list as new devices are added. Even if your Chromebook isn't on the list below, it will continue to get other new features and improvements."

It's notable for example that a 2013 HP model is conspicuously absent, as it reaches end-of-life this year. But most brands are represented ranging from Acer and Asus, HP and Lenovo, through to the more obscure brands and rebadgers like Medion, HiSense and Viglen.

The full list is here, though we've found that in some cases it's quite hard to tell exactly what model of Chromebook you have.

It's notable that the vast majority of these devices are "planned" with no hint as to a rollout date and it's not clear exactly what the hold up is, and indeed why Google devs can't make Android work on all Chromebooks.

Then there's the question of the much rumoured Andromeda, the fabled Android and Chrome OS merger, which has never been fully confirmed or denied, but this suggests it isn't coming anytime soon.

It is expected that Microsoft will be launching its Chrome OS rival, Windows 10 Cloud, in the next week or so, making this show of intent very timely indeed. µ