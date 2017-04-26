Man from the future arrested for trying to stop robots taking over

A BRAVE SOLDIER FROM THE FUTURE has been arrested in Silicon Valley by ‘the man' for trying to take down our future robot leaders before they get out of hand.

Future sounding Jason Sylvain'was arrested after he shoved a Knightscope K5 security droid in a parking lot. Sylvain, who was reportedly in a confused state (presumably the effects of the time travel), managed to scratch the metal beast before being arrested and charged with prowling and public intoxication charges, which sounds like a cover up to us.

Sylvain was arrested during an attempt to tackle the egg shaped robot, and local people were appalled according to ABC7 News. This suggests that the whole neighbourhood has already fallen for the robots.

"I think this is a pretty pathetic incident because it shows how spineless the drunk guys in Silicon Valley really are because they attack a victim who doesn't even have any arms," said Mountain View resident Eamonn Callon."I don't think this is a fair fight, really totally unacceptable."

We presume that everyone else in the vicinity turned their heads at the same time, and said, "Yes. Unacceptable", robotically.

Or, looking at this another way, a drunken 41-year-old Jason Sylvain was making his way through a parking lot in Mountain View when he came across the Knightscope K5 security droid and, seemingly randomly, but most definitely foolishly, pushed the poor thing over, scratching it in the process.

Police quickly pinched the barbarian, or disorientated man who has been sent back from the future to nip a robopocalypse in the bud, and he faces the above prowling and being pissed charges.

In case you liked the alternative reality that we tongue in cheek suggested, you should know that a 300lbs Knightscope K5 has already run over a toddler's foot in a shopping mall, badly hurting the wickle chap. µ.