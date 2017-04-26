Google's Sergey Brin is getting into the blimp game, reportedly

Watch the skies people there might be a lot of weird things up there

FORGET SELF-DRIVING CARS, forget flying cars, the future of the transport is the blimp, maybe.

Yesterday we watched as a superior group of humans drank wine and watched in wonder as one of their squad turned up to one of those lunches that turn into a cocaine orgy in one of Larry Page's flying cars, the Kitty Hawk.

Brin, who knows and works with Page, may be a bit jealous. Maybe he's a bit old-fashioned, but he also wants in on this new mode of transport fun. So, he is reportedly focussing on blimping.

Blimping ain't easy, we assume, otherwise we would all have one tied to the roof. Blimps had their chance, but they ultimately are best remembered for being flaming balls of horror and a threat to humanity.

What the hell is Brin playing at? He's got the cash for it, we are not about to judge, especially as we might want to tap him for a fiver if we ever meet him.

Bloomberg says that the Brin blimp lives in Hangar 2 at the NASA Ames Research Center, and that it is not something that Brin wants to talk about. The news company asked Brin whether his blimp was a business thing or a folly. "Sorry, I don't have anything to say about this topic right now," came the response.

The kind of people who like to talk about things that they are working on, but are not supposed to talk about, reckon that Mr Brin has a fascination with blimps - probably because he likes Indiana Jones movies .

Those loose lips say that Brin is working with known trailblazer Alan Weston, the former director of programs at NASA Ames, which is a relief as we were picturing him taping bin bags together and filling them with helium balloons that he bought at a fair. µ