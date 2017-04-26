Chipotle torta security lesson after hackers whack payments system

FAST FOOD FAJITA FLOGGER Chipotle has warned customers that it's fallen victim to a hacker taco-over that may have compromised customers' payment details.

The US Mexican food chain confirmed the breach in a statement on its website, where it admits that the network that supports payment processing has been whacked.

"We want to make our customers aware that we recently detected unauthorised activity on the network that supports payment processing for purchases made in our restaurants," the company said in a statement.

"We immediately began an investigation with the help of leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and our payment processor. We believe actions we have taken have stopped the unauthorised activity, and we have implemented additional security enhancements."

The company said its investigation is focusing on credit card transactions at its restaurants from 24 March to 18 April and it is advising those who think they might be affected to keep an eye on their card statements and notify their bank if they see any unauthorised charges.

"Because our investigation is continuing, complete findings are not available and it is too early to provide further details on the investigation," it continued, so it's unclear if a mole in the firm was to blame for the breach.

"We anticipate providing notification to any affected customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and restaurant locations that may have been affected."

Earlier this year, McDonald's was also the subject of insecurity woes after a security expert warned that the firm was running an insecure website that could lead to passwords being hamburgled. µ