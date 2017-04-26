Microsoft moves the goalposts on Patch Tuesday again

MICROSOFT IS moving the goal posts on Windows updates again, in an announcement which shows that the company doesn't know it's own terminology.

Michael Niehaus, Director of Product Marketing, ELIF, said: "Today, most organisations deploy these cumulative updates when they are released on the second Tuesday of every month, also called "Update Tuesday."

Except it's not, it's called Patch Tuesday. Everyone calls it Patch Tuesday, in fact, a quick search through the archives shows the term "Update Tuesday" has been coined four times in the last 16 years of this site.

Compare that to 56 uses of the word "dinkle" and 134 for "Updategate" (at time of writing, obvs).

Perhaps it's called that internally at Microsoft, but this sounds like a marketing exercise in trying to train people not to use the word "Patch" with the negative connotation of something broken. Which of course it is.

Being the cantankerous souls we are, we wonder if we should instigate the term "boo boo day" instead.

Anyway, point is, it appears that we're getting a slight backpedal from the whole cumulative updates mess.

"With these changes, we will routinely offer one (or sometimes more than one) additional update each month. These additional cumulative updates will contain only new non-security updates, so they will be considered "Updates" in WSUS and Configuration Manager."

Basically, there'll be critical updates in one batch, and non-critical updates in another batch. But if a non-security issue is considered critical by Microsoft, it'll go in the critical updates.

So, long story short, they're still going to bundle things up, but there'll be two bundles, and there's still no granular control over what is critical and what isn't. It's an illusion of power really.

The blog post goes on to explain that you can either deploy them on update patch boo boo Tuesday, or deploy them to subsets of devices, or deploy them to selected devices. Or not deploy them at all.

Gee. Thanks for that. We're sure that Sysadmins across the world needed that insight into how to deploy updates.

The blog finishes: "We believe these additional cumulative updates, and the increased flexibility that they provide to organisations, will be beneficial to organisations of all types. As always, please continue to provide feedback on other ways that we can continue to improve the Windows 10 servicing process."

Or alternatively, Microsoft, just put it all back the way it was when we were happy. µ