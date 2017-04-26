Teen hacker jailed for Titanium Stresser DDoS success

A TWENTY-YEAR-OLD CHAP CALLED Adam Rudd has been sentenced for two years because he wrote malware in his bedroom that was used against 1.7 million cyber institutions, including the college that he goes to, and Minecraft.

He's older now, and was bashing away at this Titanium Stresser thing in his teens. The BBC says that the chap has autism and that he will spend his time in a young offenders institution because the judge in the case felt that he deserved a lesson.

Judge Michael Topolski said Mudd "knew full well this was not a game", and added that he wanted the sentence to serve as a deterrent to others and so would not make room for a suspended sentence.

"I'm entirely satisfied that you knew full well and understood completely this was not a game for fun," he said. "It was a serious money-making business and your software was doing exactly what you created it to do".

Last week we learned, via a report from the National Crime Agency, that young hackers are not motivated by money, but rather by benevolence and a desire for cool status.

There was also a suggestion that young hackers might fall of the Autism spectrum, so perhaps we ought to consider softer penalties or another way to get legal satisfaction.

"Adam Mudd's case is a regrettable one, because this young man clearly has a lot of skill, but he has been utilising that talent for personal gain at the expense of others. We want to make clear it is not our wish to unnecessarily criminalise young people, but want to harness those skills before they accelerate into crime," said Detective Chief Inspector Martin Peters.

"We are working at local, regional and national level with partners to educate people about cyber-crime and personal safety online, as this is our best chance of preventing offences from being committed and beating cybercrime".

Technically Mudd sounds like a good boy. The Judge said that he comes from a good home and, according to the BBC, he declined to open up his computer for the police, until his dad told him too.

He lives in Kings Langley and attended West Herts College. He also hacked West Herts College, along with far more exciting places like Greenland, New Zealand, Russia and Chile. µ