Samsung to flog refurbished Galaxy Note 7 handsets from June

This isn't what the refurbished Note 7 will look like, hopefully

SAMSUNG WILL REPORTEDLY START flogging refurbished Note 7 smartphones from June.

So says ET News, which claims that the refurbed handset, which presumably is no longer prone to exploding, will soon be available to buy from three operators in South Korea.

Around 300,000 of the three to four million recalled units will go on sale as the Galaxy Note 7 R, and will be slappd with a price tag of 700,000 won (around £480).

ET News also notes that the so-called Note 7 R is said to have a smaller battery than Note 7, weighing in at 3,200mAh instead of 3,500mAh. This is probably a good thing though, as it was squeezing this large battery into the smartphone that was to blame for it spontaneously setting on fire.

Samsung has yet to comment, but did last month announce plans to refurbish recalled phones to then sell on or use as rental phones, presumably when someone's handset has caught fire and they need a temporary replacement.

It said at the time: "The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact. The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available."

It didn't confirm where the devices would be made available, but it's unlikely you'll be able to pick one up outside of Samsung's hometown.

"Applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly," it said. µ