US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is said to be mulling an extension of the ban on electronic devices aboard flights to include those to and from the UK.

The wire-wool satsuma is said to be considering the move to complete the metaphorical perimeter fence, following recent intelligence about plans to target air travellers with bombs hidden in devices.

A similar ban was introduced in the UK at the same time, and Trump is now considering whether the UK itself should be included.

The ban would mean that anything larger than a mobile phone must be carried in the hold, where any hidden explosive is less likely to bring down the jet or lead to loss of life.

"As with everything from Trump's America, there are conflicting reports about where, when and what." said an expert to The Times which first reported that preparations are beginning to extend the ban.

With more travellers wanting to work online, and in-flight WiFi now a regular occurrence, the decision would come as a blow to standard class passengers who don't want to watch reformatted movies on a tiny 4x3 VGA screen.

That said, it's great news for people who want to live.

The ban is certainly not one of Trump's more outlandish moves, with both the US and UK reporting that there is 'credible evidence' that such an attack was planned.

Passengers with medical equipment are allowed to carry in aboard following stringent security checks.

The debate over what constitutes a phone and what constitutes a tablet remains vague, however. Although the term 'phablet' has fallen out of favour, the lines have definitely blurred with smaller tablets like the Nexus 7 almost colliding in size with the Samsung Note range.

The ban applies to laptops, tablets, scanners, oversized novelty ebook readers, and just about anything else that could be used to hide or trigger a payload.

As yet, there is no further information about if or when this extension to the ban will roll out, but if it did come into force, it would likely be within weeks or even days, so if you're on your way soon, pack a book just in case. µ