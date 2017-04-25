Zelda remake turns BOTW into a free-to-play PC game

A NINTENDO FAN with a lot of time on his hands has created a 2D version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW).

The INQUIRER has spent a lot of time playing BOTW, but perhaps not as much as Winter Drake, who is not only the man with the coolest name ever but also the brains behind this 2D Breath of the NES game.

Drake (not that one) said that the inspiration for the free-to-play PC remake came from the 8-bit prototype that Nintendo built to test the game's mechanics, which was shown off at last year's Game Developers' Conference (GDC).

He's a man with flair, though, and has added some of his own custom features to the 2D remark.

"I don't feel the need to be bound to BOTW's exact structure," Drake told Kotaku. "For example, one of the original items in the game is a ‘Byoki Berry,' which the game tells you is poisonous to humans. However, if you drop a Byoki berry near some Octorocks, they'll flock to it ignoring everything else, allowing you to trap them, kill them, or sneak by."

Our advice is to play it now, as Nintendo is known for shutting down projects that infringe its intellectual property. Last year, the firm waved its axe over Pokémon Uranium, a full-length RPG based that took a bunch of fans nine-years to build, and more recently the firm sent in its lawyers to shut down a Japanese business offering real-world Mario Kart fun.

Drake ain't fussed, though, and says that if Nintendo kicks off about his BOTW remake, he'll carry on development with his own characters.

"When a lot of people hear about this project, they jump to worrying about a cease and desist from Nintendo.

"While I'm going to stay hardworking on Breath of the NES for as long as I can, if Nintendo asks me to stop using their IP, I do plan to continue development with my own original characters. I'm having way too much fun creating this world to just give up." µ