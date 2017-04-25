Channel 4 launches adverts that talk to you by name

CHANNEL 4 knows your name and it's gonna use it.

The innovative public service broadcaster is going to personalise advertising on its All4 streaming service in a way you never thought possible, or probably desirable.

Using your account name, it will actually address you by name, with the example of "Run, Joe Bloggs" at the end of an advert for Alien Covenant, one of the first ads to use the technology.

Fosters beer flavoured water and for some reason, Ronseal, makers of varnish that does exactly what is says on the tin, are among the first to use the creepy tech, reports Engadget.

It's not the first time Channel 4 have dabbled in personalised advertising. In the run up to Charlie Brooker's Dead Set, a precursor to Black Mirror which tells of a zombie apocalypse in the Big Brother house, users were invited to enter their credentials in order to receive a message, personalised to them in ‘blood'.

Channel 4 has been at the forefront of experimenting in advertising weirdness, most recently giving over the entire continuity for prime time TV to Lego Batman, voiced by Will Arnett.

The news comes as a survey revealed that live mobile viewing will overtake TV watching in the next five years.

As yet, Channel 4 hasn't employed Adsmart, a technology baked into Sky Q which allows advertisers to tailor the ad breaks to suit the individual household. Oh yes. That's already happening, and Virgin Media are considering it too.

We shouldn't really be surprised. After all, adverts on your computer screen already chase you round the web - with adverts for things you've been looking at suddenly appearing in other pages, and with digital television being based on IP addresses, there's absolutely no reason why the same thing can't apply.

Channel 4 is claiming that having your name actually spoken back to you is a world first, but it certainly won't be the last. The All4 service relies on advertising and online viewers can't skip them, so it's in the broadcaster's best interest to make sure that people actually engage with them, rather than simply vote with their feet. µ